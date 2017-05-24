EXPERTS are opposing plans to rip a historic staircase from a listed public building and replace it with a lift.

Historic England has opposed the newest proposal to renovate Abingdon's Guildhall, claiming it would cause 'substantial harm' to the centuries-old building.

Abingdon Town Council has submitted planning applications for the first phase of a £1m project, to make historic rooms including the Mayor's Parlour wheelchair-friendly.

The wider scheme involves demolishing an 18th century staircase and installing a lift in its place, providing full disabled access for the first time.

Historic England has urged the council to scrap the idea, stating: "The stair is a high quality piece of joinery which has a great deal of architectural value and is an important feature in the building.

"Its loss would cause substantial harm to the building's significance. We could not support a proposal entailing this level of harm."

The public body suggested putting a lift elsewhere in the building, though noted some rooms might still be inaccessible for those in a wheelchair.

Its recommendations were published on Vale of White Horse District Council's website this month, alongside two town council planning applications for Guildhall.

One seeks to demolish existing toilets and build a new wheelchair-friendly block, while the other bids to install automatic doors at reception and a small platform lift.

More planning applications are expected to follow, setting out plans for the staircase and various other changes.

Dennis Garrett, who chairs the town council's Guildhall committee, said he was determined to pursue the lift plan.

He said: "The letter from Historic England is both negative and unhelpful. Residents can be assured that the council will be vigorously defending what we want to do, in order to allow accessibility."

Accompanying planning application statements penned by Jane Bowen, a former curator of County Hall Museum, highlight that 'many alterations' have taken place over the centuries.

Her report read: "The rooms have survived because they were constantly used and adapted to the needs of the times...They now need facilities that are appropriate for the 21st century."

The historic rooms were hired out for events, weddings and meetings before the Guildhall shut in August 2015, due to expensive running costs.

Mrs Bowen warned the building could deteriorate further if the plans are not allowed, as fewer people will want to hire it.

The district council must consider Historic England's advice, but will have the ultimate say on whether or not to allow the proposal.

Previous plans to install a cafe and projector room in Abbey Hall, the 1960s extension to Guildhall, failed in January after being deemed unaffordable.

The council's current plan does not involve Abbey Hall, and it is still in talks about its future.