VINTAGE transport fans will be able step on board four of the Oxford Bus Museum’s restored buses this Bank Holiday Monday.

Buses will depart from the museum, in Long Hanborough, every 20 minutes between 10am and 4.20pm, for three different destinations: Oxford Parkway station, Woodstock and the Market Place in Witney.

All rides are free and passengers can get on an off at any bus stop along the routes. Face painting will also be provided for children. Museum Director Jonathan Radley said: “For parents and grandparents this is an opportunity to relive their youth. For youngsters it’s a chance to travel around Oxfordshire as we used to in the 1950s and 60s, when buses had conductors that issued paper tickets and shouting ‘hold-tight please’, as the bus lurched into motion.”

The museum was set up 50 years ago in 1967 by a group of enthusiasts. Buses available on Monday include the unique 1961 Dennis Loline, nicknamed Dennis the Menace, and one of the first one-person-operated single deckers.