THERE are curious goings on at the New Theatre as an award-winning production wows audiences.

The Curious Incident Of The Dog in the Night-Time, has returned to the city this week after sell-out performances in 2015.

The production, which runs until Saturday, has been adapted from the novel by Oxford author Mark Haddon.

It follows 15-year-old Christopher as he tries to work out the mystery of who killed Wellington the dog.

The teenager has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at maths but has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, detests being touched and distrusts strangers.

He is played by Scott Reid, who recently appeared on TV screens as Michael Farmer in BBC drama Line of Duty.

Mr Reid said: “It’s really exciting to be here in Oxford.

“It’s my first time here, and it is a beautiful city so I’m looking forward to exploring.”

