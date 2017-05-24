St Gregory The Great Catholic School pupil RILEY AGUTTER writes about his week in the EU's nerve centre

Through the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats of Europe (ALDE) Young Visitors’ Programme, and the outreach and commitment of my local MEP, Catherine Bearder, I was fortunate enough to spend a week at the European Parliament in Brussels.

After being unable to vote in last year’s referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union (EU) – and being personally devastated by its result – I was eager to make the most of my slowly expiring EU citizenship.

I wanted to meet fellow young Europeans and represent my local area to stress how unrepresentative the referendum result is for millions of UK citizens.

In a short time I gained an extensive and unparalleled insight into how the European Parliament operates, researches, legislates and represents on a daily basis.

From discussing security and terrorism with Martin Botta, the deputy of the Austrian Ambassador to NATO and Belgium, to attending a talk from the European Council on Refugees and Exiles about the urgency and severity of the refugee crisis, it soon became blindingly obvious how crucial the EU is to a safe, stable and successful continental community.

I was enthused by the visit of MEP Ulrike Lunacek, a vice president of the European Parliament, and her incredible work on promoting LGBTI rights throughout Europe, and I was humbled by meeting European commissioner Christos Stylianides and hearing about his invaluable coordination of humanitarian aid throughout the world.

Sitting in on the ALDE Group meeting and then later the plenary session – where all MEPs from all parties debate and vote – gave me a great insight into how representation works on a continental level, and how definitions of a concept like liberalism can differ from country to country.

And during my time in Brussels I learned just as much about Europe as I did about the Parliament.

Through spending each day with 19 young people from completely different backgrounds and cultures to myself, I formed long-lasting friendships with wonderfully talented people from the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Austria, France and Bulgaria.

I learned about the social and political challenges facing each country, and I was particularly impressed by how nourishing and personalised education systems are in European countries compared to in England.

I think this was reflected in everyone being fluent in English, yet my being unable to speak any of their native languages.

I will take home just as much from these people as I did from the politicians right at the top of European politics.

From meeting such an incredible and diverse group of people, I am even stronger in my belief that character, compassion and humour simply have no international borders or boundaries.

The EU is a unique and intricate political project which, for me, not enough UK citizens appreciate or identify with.

It is understandable why the EU may be too distant or bureaucratic for some, and too foreign or unfamiliar for others.

Nevertheless, this captivating experience has taught me that, despite the constitutional future that the UK has opted for, common European values of community, tolerance and collaboration will always prevail between countries and, most importantly, between individuals. And ultimately to the benefit of those who participate and believe in the union.

It was a honour to meet such a diverse and talented group of young people, and to spend time talking to some of the most principled and hard-working politicians, professionals and campaigners in the continent.

I would like to thank Catherine Bearder MEP and her office for their time, enthusiasm and patience throughout the week, and, ultimately, for granting me an opportunity that I will cherish for a very long time, and in many ways.