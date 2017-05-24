CANDIDATES vying for the Witney parliamentary seat debated foreign aid, Brexit and austerity during a heated hustings event.

The five prospective MPs were quizzed on a wide range of local and national issues during the event at High Street Methodist Church on Monday evening.

Answering questions from the audience were Robert Courts, of the Conservatives, Laetisia Carter, of Labour, Liberal Democrat Liz Leffman, , the Green Party's Claire Lasko and Alan Craig of UKIP.

Kicking off the debate was a question about foreign aid and whether much of it would be better spent investing in Britain’s own dwindling services.

Most of the candidates agreed that overseas spending was a moral as well as practical obligation.

Mr Courts said: “We in Witney have challenges but I still think we should be open to help those who require our help.”

Mr Craig, however, said he believed foreign aid should be exclusively designated to disaster areas.

At one point the candidates were questioned on their understanding of Theresa May’s popular soundbite: ‘strong and stable leadership’.

Mrs Leffman said she could not understand how Mrs May could be described in those terms when she had U-turned on some of the party’s decisions, such as the plan to increase National Insurance earlier this year.

Mrs Carter agreed, saying the Conservative Party seemed more ‘weak and wobbly’ than ‘strong and stable’. She went on to talk about small businesses in West Oxfordshire struggling as prices rise as a result of Brexit.

She added: “This talk of Brexit being a Utopia isn’t being experienced locally.”

Mr Courts hit back to emphasise the need for a strong economy, with investment in schools and hospitals, and said the Conservatives were the only party able to deliver that..

Later, when asked about the uncertainty Brexit has placed on the lives of EU nationals, Ms Lasko said that a group of 'old men' were 'shaping the future of a country against its young population'.

Mrs Carter said Labour would guarantee the rights of EU citizens while Mrs Leffman said their treatment was ‘shocking’ and ‘disgusting’.

Mr Craig, of UKIP, said there was a problem with people from overseas coming into the country to make use of its welfare system.

Speaking afterwards, many people attending said they were pleased with the range of debate.

Helene Grygar, 73, of Bampton, said: “I thought it was excellent and they covered a good range of issues.

“I support the Liberal Democrats and I thought Liz Leffman was excellent. I just think she’s the best candidate.

“I came to last year’s event and Robert Courts has marginally improved since then. But ultimately I just think he doesn’t get it.”

Paul Kinchesh, 51, of Cogges, Witney, said: “It was interesting. I didn’t really hear too much I wasn’t expecting to hear but then I’ve been following the manifestos and what everyone has been saying.

“I’m with Labour and I thought Laetisia Carter answered all of the questions very well. I think she seems to be more in touch with the public than the other candidates, so it’s done nothing but confirm the way I’m going to vote.

“I do think it’s a shame that it’s such a small audience for such a huge constituency. It would be great if it could have been televised or broadcast in some way.”

People in the Witney constituency and across the country will take to polling stations on Thursday, June 8.