MORE than £1,000 has been raised for Oxford Children's Hospital by an intrepid PR team who tackled this year's gruelling 10K Rough Runner.

Six employees from public relations company CubanEight in Chesterton, near Bicester, tackled the muddy pits, icy waters and challenging obstacles on Saturday, throwing themselves right in at the deep end to launch their charity fundraising this year.

The company chose Oxford Children's Hospital Charity as its charity of the year, with the Rough Runner starting things off by raising £1,120.

CubanEight managing director Susan Gaskell said: "We all had a great day on Saturday and a lot of fun.

"It was a tough challenge and I know the team are feeling the after-effects, but it was all well worth it to have almost doubled our target.

"We are really proud and look forward to hearing about the difference this donation makes to the Oxford Children’s Hospital."

The team were among crowds of fundraisers who took part in the Rough Runner obstacle course in Great Tew Park, Chipping Norton.

The event included the challenges of a travelator, sweeper arms, giant models of pigeons and big red balls inspired by TV's Total Wipeout.

The 10K course had 10 gruelling obstacles for the teams to tackle in total and they all ended up wet, cold, muddy and aching in just more than 2 hours.

Joe Baker, from the Oxford Children's Hospital Charity, said: “It’s amazing what the team at CubanEight have achieved after weeks of training to complete what looks like a tough but entertaining event.

"It’s always inspiring when local corporates get together and fundraise to support the Oxford Children’s Hospital and help our youngest patients and their families."

The money raised by CubanEight will go towards the charity's anniversary fundraising challenge this year to raise £2m.

The Oxford Children's Hospital, based at the John Radcliffe Hospital, is hoping to hit the target in its 10th anniversary year to go towards building a new 62-bedroom Ronald McDonald house, where parents can stay close to their children while they are treated in hospital.

Money will also go towards buying specialist equipment.

If you would like to donate to the CubanEight team that took on the Rough Runner go to justgiving.com/fundraising/CubanEight