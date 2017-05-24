IT'S the calm before the storm in South Park as organisers of Common People festival prepare for thousands of revellers to converge on the field this weekend.

Yesterday those who passed the park could see the main stage soaring in front of the famous dreaming spires of Oxford's skyline ahead of the festival's return this weekend.

Organisers have said it is expected to be Oxford's biggest musical bash yet.

Headliners this year include hip-hop artist Sean Paul on Saturday night and Pete Tong on the Sunday, with other acts and performances including Rag'n'Bone Man, Groove Armada, Foals and Becky Hill.

Last year's inaugural event saw 15,000 people join the festivities each day, enjoying sets by Duran Duran, Katy B and Primal Scream as well as local acts.

After the dust settled organiser Rob Da Bank, real name Robert Gorham, said crowds could expect 'world-class headliners, local talent and everything in between' in 2017.

For more information on event and to buy tickets visit oxford.commonpeople.net