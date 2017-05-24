A NUMBER of new car sharing spaces will be created in the city despite being in areas of ‘significant parking pressure’.

The Car Club spaces are being installed because other bays in the scheme will be converted for electric vehicles as part of a government funded trial.

A consultation by Oxfordshire County Council sparked a number of objections to the creation of the bays in busy streets, such as East Street and Alexandra Road in West Oxford, Nelson Street and Leckford Road in Jericho and Newton Road in Grandpont.

Officers acknowledged there was ‘significant parking pressure’ in those areas but stuck by national research which showed up to 20 private cars may be replaced by one Car Club vehicle.

But proposed bays in St John Street in the city centre and Observatory Street, in Jericho may be relocated.

The report read: “Car Clubs provide ready access to a vehicle without the fixed costs of motoring.

“They are a cheaper option to owning a car for many people, especially those who use their car for short, relatively infrequent trips.”

It added: “The objections primarily relate to the loss of parking for residents, and that the proposals would result in parking being transferred to other nearby roads, which already have limited parking availability.”

The new cabinet member for transport, Yvonne Constance, has been recommended to approve the bays at a meeting at County Hall tomorrow at 10am.