SHE MAY have wowed the world in the swimming pool, but that did not stop Ellie Simmonds getting nervous before meeting a group of Oxfordshire schoolchildren yesterday.

But the top paralympian soon got into her stride, taking a PE lesson at Heyford Park Free School, near Bicester, and was even awarded a home-made medal from the class for her efforts.

The five-time gold medal winner visited the Upper Heyford school as part of her role as Sainsbury’s Active Kids Ambassador.

She showed off her sporting prowess and Paralympic medals to both primary and secondary school children, before taking a group of 25 youngsters between ages four and 11 outside for a PE lesson.

Miss Simmonds said: “I always get nervous before these sorts of events, but I really do love it. I love working with children and once I get started it is always so much fun.”

She added: “An active lifestyle is so important, so it is about getting that message across and if we can target children at school then we can give them those opportunities to being more healthy.

“It is about being healthy but sports can also help raise confidence, practice team work and build self-esteem.”

The day was staged by Sainsbury’s and Heart FM Radio, which hosted a competition for schools to win a visit from Miss Simmonds.

It was 12-year-old Harry Strong’s family who won the school visit by answering questions on the champion.

He said: “The PE lesson was really good fun and meeting Ellie was good – it just makes you think if she can do it then maybe I can too.”

Miss Simmonds, who has also won silver and bronze medals, showed a video of her favourite race moment when she won gold at the London Paralympics in 2012.

Pupils were able to ask a bundle of questions and queued up for a selfie with the champion.

Miss Simmonds said: “The children are always so enthusiastic and ask lots of questions.

“I had one girl who said I was like Peter Pan.

“She had been asking about why I am small and said I must be like Peter Pan because he never grows old. I had never thought of it like that.”

Among the smaller group of pupils taken outside for a PE lesson with the Paralympian was Jess Hawkins, nine, who worked with Miss Simmonds on her basketball dribbling.

She said: “It is just a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

“I was really excited when I heard Ellie Simmonds was coming and it was really fun. My favourite sport was the basketball with Ellie because it was the easiest.”

Miss Simmonds also handed round three of her Paralympic gold medals, which make up just a few of her collection of medals won since the age of 13.

She added: “I did give them a run for their money out there and I think the kids loved that bit of competitiveness and the different sports.”

Heyford Park Free School lead for primary PE, Hannah Curtis, said: “It has been an amazing opportunity, it is really nice to have such an inspirational person come in and show children just what can be achieved.”