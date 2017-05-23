CITY councillor Tom Hayes was yesterday facing an anxious wait for news about friends caught up in the Manchester terror attack.

As details of the first victims of the bomb blast emerged Mr Hayes, who represents St Clement's in Oxford but is originally from Salford, was searching to find out if those he knew were safe.

He said: "I have a lot of family and friends in the city so we have been exchanging Whatsapp messages to make sure everyone is ok.

"I've got friends of friends who are still missing and we are using social media to track them down."

Dozens of people turned out for a vigil in Oxford last night to unite and pay tribute to the 22 people killed, and scores injured, in Monday's bomb blast at Manchester Arena.

Mr Hayes, former head of UK campaigns at Oxfam, was among the first in the city to express his shock on social media at the nightmare engulfing his home town.

He posted: "Can't believe that a place which gives so much joy has become a nightmare tonight. Keeping everything crossed for my hometown

"So many tweets saying Manchester is close to people's hearts. Says a tonne about the city's buzz. No terrorist can ever dim that glow."

He worked at Manchester Arena from 2001 to 2005 as a suite attendant, catering for clients in private boxes at the venue for about 50 events a year.

Mr Hayes said he was 'not surprised at all' at the way Mancunians had mobilised to help those affected, offering free taxi rides, food and beds and donating blood.

He said: "This is the kind of generosity of spirit and openness and warmth that you always see in the city."

Residents across Oxfordshire with links to Manchester and fans of American performer Ariana Grande were among those desperate for news as events unfolded.

Last night it was confirmed that an eight-year-old girl from Lancashire was among those killed in the suicide bombing.

Armed police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Chorlton, south Manchester, in connection with the attack, which Prime Minister Theresa May called 'sickening'.

Charles Smith from Wantage had planned to go to the gig until the eleventh hour.

The 20-year-old said: "I was planning to go with two friends from Birmingham up to about half an hour before. But I was just too tired.

"It's horrible; I've felt numb all day. I've got a bag packed in the corner and get chills every time I look at it."

Both of his friends were safe but he joined hundreds of other fans on social media trying to track down those who were still missing.

He said: "We have all been supporting each other. Everyone is trying to find out about the people who are missing."

Flags across the county including the Town Hall and County Hall in Oxford flew at half-mast yesterday as a mark of respect and the Oxford Islamic Information Centre organised a candlelit vigil at Carfax.

Founder Dr Hojjat Ramzy said: "We feel as if our sons and daughters have been victims of these evil acts. We want to light a candle and grieve for them and their families and friends."

Residents had also planned to gather at Didcot Civic Hall's memorial garden in solidarity with those affected, but had to call it off due to issues with the venue.

Co-organiser Craig Thomas, from Harwell, works with the medical team at Manchester Arena but was not at work yesterday because it was his birthday.

He said: "All of my colleagues are safe. They are upset - they have seen things they trained for but never expected to have to deal with."

Yesterday afternoon terror group so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place at about 10.30pm after the concert concluded.

By then the death toll had risen to 22, with 59 more being treated in hospital.

Speaking outside Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee, Theresa May said the bomber had chosen the time and place of his attack deliberately to cause 'maximum carnage and to kill and injure indiscriminately'.