A PHOTOGRAPH of murdered Didcot teenager Jayden Parkinson was circulated as part of a fake list of Manchester terror attack victims.

The image of the 17-year-old, was strangled by her ex-boyfriend and found dead in All Saints’ Church in Didcot in December 2013.

But her image was used as part of several questionable lists of 'missing' people following the incident on Monday night.

Mother Samantha Shrewsbury was quick to call out the fake post on Twitter.

My murdered daughter's picture used she was killed almost 4 years ago not last night not happy pic.twitter.com/NtHBGkpjLY — Samantha Shrewsbury (@youknowimfit) May 23, 2017

In another post, she said: "Why is my MURDERED daughter's picture being used in a collage of pictures of children missing dead after last night terror attack".

Some 22 people, including children as young as eight, lost their lives in the attack on Manchester Arena.

