A VIGIL was held in Oxford in a show of support for those affected by the Manchester terror attack.

People gathered near Carfax Tower on Tuesday night, with many holding candles or signs which read 'in solidarity for Manchester'.

One of the organisers, Dr Hojjat Ramzy, told the crowd: "We must stay strong and united against these barbaric attacks."

And referring to the vigil, Pat Carmody of Oxford Stand Up To Racism added: "Today, this is happening up and down the country.

"Too often in this world we are told there is greed and badness, but actually, time and time again, we see that when something awful happens people come together."

It comes after the bomb attack on Manchester Arena late on Monday night which killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59 more.

The vigil was organised by the Oxford Islamic Information Centre but people of all faiths were encouraged to attend.

Centre founder Dr Ramzy said: "We feel as if our sons and daughters have been victims of these evil acts made by one careless, crazy person.

"We want to light a candle and grieve for them and their families and friends."

Among those who came to the vigil was Ranjbar Balisane. He first arrived in the UK as a refugee from Kurdistan and said Manchester was where he lived first in 1999.

The 33-year-old, who is now studying for a doctorate in cybersecurity at Oxford University, said: "I still consider Manchester my home. I am here to show solidarity.

This is Ranjbar. Manchester took him in as a refugee in 1999. Now he's at Ox Uni. "I still consider it home. I am here to show solidarity." pic.twitter.com/jrCY1cSzFC — Matt Oliver (@OxMailMattO) May 23, 2017

"What happened is terrible. The people who commit these acts are muderers and that is what we should call them."

And Charlotte Kershaw, 18, said she had come along with other members of Oxford's Jewish community.

She said: "I just wanted to show support for Manchester any way I could.

I felt disgusted when I read about what had happened. It is a cowardly attack on innocent people and on popular culture."

Jane Appel, also from the Jewish community, said she had grown up in Manchester.

The 49-year-old added: "It is very upsetting to read about the attack. You just ask yourself 'why would anyone do that?'.

"There were so many families who have been affected and it makes you realise it could happen anywhere."

Another vigil was also due to take place tonight in Didcot, organised by residents in the town.