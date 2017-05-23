A CANDLELIT vigil is due to take place in Oxford tonight in a show of support for those affected by the Manchester terror attack.

People are set to gather at 6pm near Carfax Tower.

It comes after the bomb attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59 more.

The vigil has been organised by the Oxford Islamic Information Centre but people of all faiths or none are encouraged to attend.

Centre founder Dr Hojjat Ramzy said: "We are one whole body. If one part is in pain, the rest of the body is in pain as well.

"We feel as if our sons and daughters have been victims of these evil acts made by one careless, crazy person.

"We want to light a candle and grieve for them and their families and friends. It's open to absolutely everybody and we urge everybody to come."

People in the Didcot area are also invited to join a candlelit vigil tonight in memory of the victims.

The event, organised by local residents, will take place at 7.30pm at Didcot Civic Hall's memorial garden.