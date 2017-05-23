A YOUNG artist’s picture promoting healthy eating will be seen by thousands of shoppers after he won a bag design competition run by his local Tesco store.

Gabe O’Dell, 10, of Longcot and Fernham CofE school also won 'Junior Chefs’ Academy' healthy eating workshop for his school and a £25 gift card for himself.

Children throughout the area were invited to enter the competition run by Faringdon Tesco to draw a picture promoting healthy eating.

Gabe's winning poster, showing fruit and vegetables holding hands, has now been transferred onto thousands of limited-edition hessian bags given away to customers at the store on Park Road.

Gabe’s prize and a hessian bag with his winning design were presented to him by store manager Guy Bexon and community champion Trevor Nye during a school assembly.

Mr Bexon said: "Whilst we are dedicated and focused on serving our customers and enhancing their shopping experience in our Faringdon store, we are also keen to engage with and help to support our local community.

"We got a great response to the competition and we really loved Gabe’s picture. The new bags look fantastic and has been well received by our customers."

Gabe's headteacher Claire Mellor said: "The children enjoyed entering the competition and are looking forward to the Junior Chefs’ Academy workshop.

"We are very proud of Gabe for winning and would like to thank Tesco for inviting us to enter.

"Everyone loves the bags and staff, parents and pupils are looking forward to using them."