'INTENSE' discussions are taking place about security for an upcoming music festival in Oxford as authorities react to the Manchester terror attack.

Bob Price, leader of Oxford City Council, said changes to the arrangements for Common People this weekend, in South Park, had not been confirmed but organisers were holding discussions with police.

He said wider safety plans for the city had been 're-examined very carefully and authorities were prepared' for major incidents.

But Mr Price also stressed people should not be alarmed.

He said: "We have to accept there is a degree of danger present around the country, but that should not stop us carrying on with our normal lives.

"So it's very important that people do carry on, but they should of course continue to take sensible precuations wherever they are.

"That is why authorities are doing what they are doing. We will always aim to make things as safe as possible.

"What the police are doing is maintaining particular vigilance in places where the public gather."

Mr Price's comments came as thousands of revellers prepare to descend on South Park for Common People on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking this morning, he added: "At this stage we do not know exactly how they [the arrangements for Common People] will change, but there have been intense discussions between the police and the organisers about the need for extra vigilance.

"It always was going to be quite strong, but I know talks were taking place yesterday about how to make certain there is even less likelihood of any issues."

He said he had not told whether armed officers would be deployed in Oxford. A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said the situation was being 'reviewed'.

The force yesterday said it was looking at the deployment of officers across the Thames Valley, particularly for pre-planned events.

It said there was 'no intelligence' pointing to any specific threats, but added: "Communities defeat terrorism - we depend on information from the public, you are also our eyes and ears, and everyone can play their part in the effort to keep us safe."

It came after a bomb attack on the Manchester Arena killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59 more.

Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday announced the national threat level had been raised to its highest at 'critical' - meaning an attack is expected imminently.

The Prime Minister said members of the military will be deployed to guard key sites as part of what is being called Operation Temperer.

Armed forces personnel will be visible at 'big events' such as football matches and concerts, she said.

Thames Valley Police has said it is currently reviewing how this will affect the region and the forces road policing team tweeted to tell residents there will be more armed officers on patrol.

Due to the increased threat level, you will see more of our armed colleagues across the @ThamesVP. If you see them say HI👋 #MeansALot #5996 — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) May 24, 2017

Prior to the government announcment a spokesman for Common People said: "The safety of our audience is of utmost importance to us.

"The team at Common People are currently in discussions with the police in both Southampton and Oxford and are consulting with our security company to align our strategy for this weekend’s festival.

"Our thoughts are with the families in Manchester affected by this tragedy."

It is the second year the music festival has taken place in Oxford, with organisers expecting it to attract more than 15,000 people.

Headliners are set to include hip-hop artist Sean Paul on Saturday night and Pete Tong on the Sunday, with other acts and performances including Rag’n’Bone Man, Groove Armada, Foals and Becky Hill.