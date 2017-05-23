ORGANISERS of the Common People music festival say safety is being looked at after the Manchester terror attack.

As thousands of revellers prepare to descend on South Park in Oxford for the event this weekend, bosses are in talks with police about the arrangements.

Their comments came after a bomb attack on the Manchester Arena killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59 more.

Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday announced the national threat level had been raised to its highest at 'critical' - meaning an attack is expected imminently.

The Prime Minister said members of the military will be deployed to guard key sites as part of what is being called Operation Temperer.

Armed forces personnel will be visible at "big events" such as football matches and concerts, she said.

But Thames Valley Police has said there was no intelligence to suggest a 'specific threat' locally.

Prior to the government announcment a spokesman for Common People said: "The safety of our audience is of utmost importance to us.

"The team at Common People are currently in discussions with the police in both Southampton and Oxford and are consulting with our security company to align our strategy for this weekend’s festival.

"Our thoughts are with the families in Manchester affected by this tragedy."

It is the second year the music festival has taken place in Oxford, with organisers expecting it to attract more than 15,000 people.

Headliners are set to include hip-hop artist Sean Paul on Saturday night and Pete Tong on the Sunday, with other acts and performances including Rag’n’Bone Man, Groove Armada, Foals and Becky Hill.