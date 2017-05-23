PLANS for a caravan site for travellers near Bicester have been thrown out by councillors over nearby noise concerns.

The caravan site was proposed for land close to HMP Bullingdon and was hoped to house 16 traveller families.

But Cherwell District Planning committee raised concerns over the isolated location of the site and the noise generated from a nearby MoD training facility.

Cherwell District Council lead member for planning said: “There is a lack of authorised pitches for gypsies and travellers in north Oxfordshire and we are keen to redress this.

“However, we have to balance this requirement with our responsibility to promote sustainable development on sites which provide safe accommodation and a good standard of living.

“The proposals as put forward in this application do not accomplish this as they would put future residents at risk from noise.”

The council also refused the plans, which would have included two caravans each for the 16 families, over fears for local wildlife protection and rare species such as great crested newts and the use of septic tanks could result in pollution of the nearby watercourse.