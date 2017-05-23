THIS white car crashed into the River Thames after being pursued by police in a high-speed chase, according to witnesses.

Boaters were surprised to find the vehicle had been left there yesterday, near Sandford Lock.

As well as being partly submerged, it appeared to be slightly damaged and the tyre had come off the front-left wheel.

The driver appeared to have fled after the crash, abandoning the car.

Littlemore resident Sharon Randell yesterday told the Oxford Mail she had been driving nearby when she was ‘nearly driven off the road’ by the white car.

She was driving down Sandford Road, near the Littlemore Mental Health Centre.

The 49-year-old said: “As I was driving towards the [health centre] a white car was being chased by the police at very high speed.

“They nearly ran me off the road as they went past. It was terrifying and I just thought ‘what the hell?’

“I had to pull over afterwards because I was so shocked. I could not believe what had happened.

“They must have been going at about 70mph and were heading towards Sandford and that is where the car must have come off the road. The police must have had a good reason to go that fast.”

Thames Valley Police yesterday said it was not able to immediately respond to requests for further details about the incident.