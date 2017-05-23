A MUM with a passion for motorbikes, machinery and tractors may not be who you would expect to run a successful lifestyle boutique.

But Tamsin Butler has seen her business, Lily’s Attic in Witney, go from strength to strength since she first opened its doors 10 year ago in December 2007.

The 44-year-old, who says she loves finding the perfect products for her customers, recently received a prestigious national award for her popular store.

When Ms Butler moved from being a party planner to a business owner in 2007, on the edge of the recession, she had no experience whatsoever in retail.

She said: “When I started a lot of people were really negative because of the timing - people thought I was crazy.

“I didn’t have any knowledge in the area but I just threw myself in. It was a massive learning curve.”

Success came quickly for Lily’s Attic. Opening in December meant it reaped the rewards of the Christmas trade which instantly put it on a good footing for the future.

Initially the store sold jewellery and women’s accessories, but an expansion into the building next door in 2010 opened up a whole new area for giftware.

What really allowed the boutique to continue to thrive was its owner’s unique and determined approach to keeping it as an ever-evolving creature.

Ms Butler added: “I think the shop is appealing - that helps. I keep things fresh all the time.

“I go to trade shows across the UK and source my products there. I’m doing more overseas now and buy a lot of my silver from Thailand. I’ve also just got back from India.

“I’ve been told by agents in the industry that I’m one of the quickest buyers they’ve ever seen. I see something and I say: ‘yeah, I’ll buy that.’ I’m impulsive.

“And I also buy a lot of things that aren’t my personal taste. I think a lot of people, when they get their own shop, can find themselves trapped in a loop of buying only products they like.”

But it is not the trade shows that Ms Butler relishes most about her job in the world of retail – it is the customers.

She said: “I love working in the shop dealing with the customers.

"I get so much satisfaction out of pleasing them and getting the products they really like.”

Last year Lily’s Attic was a finalist in the Oxfordshire Business Awards and the West Oxfordshire Business Awards.

This year saw the business take home The Greats Best Lifestyle or Homewares Retailer of Gifts.

Ms Butler picked up the award at a prestigious ceremony in London’s Grosvenor House Hotel earlier this month.

She and her team, who she praised for their efforts in helping make the store a success, are now looking ahead to the future.