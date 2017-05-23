THOUSANDS of music lovers will be treated to a star-studded line-up as Common People festival returns to Oxford at the weekend.

Brit Award-winning Rag'n'Bone Man, who shot to fame with hit single Human, will be among the artists on the main stage as promoter Rob da Bank brings the festival back to South Park.

Pete Tong, Sean Paul and Oxford-based rock band Foals will also perform over the weekend.

More than 15,000 people enjoyed the festival last year, which prompted Rob Da Bank to make it an annual event.

He said: "Common People is all about having some proper moments together as friends and family.

“Held with the help and support of Oxford City Council, Common People 2017 is going to kick off the festival seasonal with a proper party.

"Our cast this year will make you dance, sing and generally lose your shizzle."

Rag'n'Bone Man - real name Rory Graham - has risen to notoriety over the past year with his anthem Human and debut album released a few months ago.

Earlier this week he said he was looking forward to playing the festival circuit this year but added he was struggling to come to terms with his new-found fame.

He said: "I love hopping off the bus, hopefully seeing other bands.

"Last year I played Wildlife in Brighton and realised we were playing before De La Soul - it was unbelievable."

He added: "[The fame] is overwhelming at different points - I find the situation very difficult.

"I don't think I was ever prepared for it, I take every day as it comes - around the Brits I had reporters at my mum's house and it's a bit different for me now."

He will take to the stage at 7.30pm on Sunday night and will be followed by headliner Pete Tong just before 9.30pm.

On Saturday hip-hop artist Sean Paul will headline the main stage with Groove Armada going on before him at 8.15pm.

There will also be appearances from Wild Beasts at 7pm on Saturday, Foals with a DJ set at 5.15pm the same day, and Becky Hill at 6.15pm on Sunday.

The Cuban Brothers will also play a set on Sunday at 4.45pm.

Last year's festival saw sets by 80s pop icons Duran Duran, dance singer Katy B, Chas & Dave, Soul II Soul, Oxford DJ David Rodigan and Chipping Norton's Esther Joy Lane on Saturday, and Primal Scream, Public Enemy, Ghostpoet, Sugarhill Gang, Craig David and Wheatley's Gaz Coombes on Sunday.