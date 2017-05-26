THOUSANDS of music lovers will be treated to a star-studded line-up as Common People festival returns to Oxford this weekend.

Brit Award-winning Rag'n'Bone Man, who shot to fame with hit single Human, will be among the artists on the main stage as promoter Rob da Bank brings the festival back to South Park.

Pete Tong, Sean Paul and Oxford-based rock band Foals will also perform over the weekend.

More than 15,000 people enjoyed the festival last year, which prompted Rob Da Bank to make it an annual event.

He said: "Common People is all about having some proper moments together as friends and family.

“Held with the help and support of Oxford City Council, Common People 2017 is going to kick off the festival seasonal with a proper party.

"Our cast this year will make you dance, sing and generally lose your shizzle."

The acts performing on the Main Stage on Saturday are:

SEAN PAUL at 9.45pm

GROOVE ARMADA (DJ Set) at 8.15pm

WILD BEASTS at 7pm

FOALS (DJ SET) at 6.30pm

SAINT ETIENNE at 5.45pm

FOALS (DJ SET) at 5.15pm

AMY MACDONALD at 4.30pm

THE SELECTER at 3.15pm

THE BEAT at 2pm

HOUSE GOSPEL CHOIR at 12.45pm

LUCY LEAVE at 11.30am

The acts performing on the Main Stage on Sunday are:

PETE TONG PRESENTS IBIZA CLASSICS at 9.25pm

RAG'N'BONE MAN at 7.30pm

BECKY HILL at 6.15pm

THE CUBAN BROTHERS at 4.45pm

DUTTY MOONSHINE BIG BAND at 3.30pm

ELVANA: ELVIS FRONTED NIRVANA at 2.15pm

TOM WILLIAMS at 1.10pm

COLDREDLIGHT at 12.05pm

OXFORD DANCIN' at 11am

Among the acts is Rag'n'Bone Man - real name Rory Graham - who has risen to notoriety over the past year with his anthem Human and debut album released a few months ago.

Earlier this week he said he was looking forward to playing the festival circuit this year but added he was struggling to come to terms with his new-found fame.

He said: "I love hopping off the bus, hopefully seeing other bands.

"Last year I played Wildlife in Brighton and realised we were playing before De La Soul - it was unbelievable."

He added: "[The fame] is overwhelming at different points - I find the situation very difficult.

"I don't think I was ever prepared for it, I take every day as it comes - around the Brits I had reporters at my mum's house and it's a bit different for me now."

Last year's festival saw sets by 80s pop icons Duran Duran, dance singer Katy B, Chas & Dave, Soul II Soul, Oxford DJ David Rodigan and Chipping Norton's Esther Joy Lane on Saturday, and Primal Scream, Public Enemy, Ghostpoet, Sugarhill Gang, Craig David and Wheatley's Gaz Coombes on Sunday.