AN award-winning duo are celebrating a successful six months since moving their flower company back to Oxfordshire.

Kirsty Grieve, 36, and her sister Becky Priestley, 40, who are both from Abingdon, moved their wedding flowers business from London to the village of Ardington, near Wantage, in December.

The workshop – Flowers by Kirsty – specialises in wedding flowers and has also completed work for the Randolph Hotel in Oxford, as well as Eynsham Hall.

The business has won the Guides For Brides 5 Star Customer Services Award twice and made it onto the shortlist this year as well.

Ms Grieve said that since relocating to The Old Dairy at Home Farm in the village near Wantage business has been booming.

She said: "It has been really successful. We have been going for nearly four years now and it has been six months since we made the move away from London.

"It has been going fantastically well so far. The village here is such a wonderful, inspiring place.

"It is perfect for florists to be surrounded by nature and and lots of dog walkers passing by every day and it is just a really lovely place."

She added that with the summer season approaching she was 'packed out' with weddings and a number of upcoming photo shoots.

For further information about the company visit flowersbykirsty.com