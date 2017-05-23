TWO young men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a violent altercation in Banbury on Monday night.

The incident in Prescott Avenue between 6pm and 6.20pm involved 'a number of men', according to Thames Valley Police.

One man was taken to the Horton General Hospital and has since been discharged, while another received an injury to his head.

An 18-year-old man from Banbury and a 19-year-old man from Brackley were arrested. Both are in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Graeme Johnson of Force CID based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward."

South Central Ambulance spokeswoman Michelle Archer said: "We were called at 6.10pm to Prescott Avenue and sent a rapid response vehicle and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance to the scene.

"Paramedics assessed two patients, both with non-life-threatening injuries, and they were taken to the Horton General Hospital."

Those with information should call 101.