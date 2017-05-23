A 28-year-old man has been arrested after a suspected stabbing which left a trail of blood down the street.

Police said they were called to reports of an 'altercation' in Sainsbury's car park in Wantage at about 9.35am on Saturday.

Officers and paramedics attended and discovered a man in his 30s who had a deep cut in his hand who was later taken to hospital in Oxford.

Michael Karbowski, landlord of the King Alfred's Head pub in Market Place, said he was walking his dog on Mill Street on Saturday night and saw a trail of blood leading down to the entrance to Sainsbury's car park.

He said: "I was taking our puppy for a walk and basically I've seen lots and lots and lots of blood on the floor between the kebab shop and the fish and chip shop.

"There were small drops at first then at the end a massive pool of blood, then I saw all the ambulance and police.

"The next day there were rumour saying some young guy had been stabbed."

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher confirmed two ambulances were sent to the scene, one man taken to hospital and one patient treated at scene.

Thames Valley Police spokesman Jack Abell said: "A 28-year-old man from Wantage has been arrested on suspicion of ABH. He has been released under investigation."