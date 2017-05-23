THE landlords of a Headington pub have raised a glass to 'the most successful' beer festival in its history.

The White Hart in St Andrew's Road held its ninth beer festival over the weekend, serving up 45 different beers and ciders, as well as hosting live music and a BBQ and hog roast.

Owner of the pub, Dan Smaje, hailed it as the best festival yet and praised the turnout along with the atmosphere at the historic pub.

The 38-year old said: "It went really well. We had a really good turnout and everybody really enjoyed themselves.

"We had about 45 beers and ciders, we had a BBQ and a hog roast all weekend.

"The weather helped and we sold out on Sunday partly because of the sunshine.

"Although it rained on Friday and a bit on Saturday it was still a really good turnout and the sell-out on Sunday made it the best ever."

The next big event in the pub's calendar will be a mini festival before Christmas, which will be held in the third week of December.

Looking further ahead the pub is planning a mini-festival in March 2018 to mark the final day of the rugby union Six Nations Championship.

The event, known as 'Super Saturday' sees all six teams compete on a single day.