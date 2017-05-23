HUNDREDS of people turned out for a festival of hearty food and fine drink held in a Witney church.

The fourth Witney Festival of Food and Drink on Saturday included a variety of stalls stocked with an abundance of produce from the area.

Bruce Young, of Shakenoak Mustard fame, was chosen as this year’s festival champion.

Mr Young creates condiments only two miles from the centre of Witney at Shaken Oak Farm, and is the winner of a host of Great Taste awards.

The farmer opened the festival at 10am and families flocked to the church green throughout the day.

Artisan bread, chocolate brownies, handcrafted beers, preserves, pies, and sticky puddings were just some of the delights available.

TV presenter and comedian Alexander Armstrong, festival patron, has said on the Witney Food Festival website that the event has gone 'strength to strength'.

He added: "It proved so popular – and grew so rapidly – that within two years of the first festival every available inch of St Mary’s and the surrounding area was filled."

St Mary's Church took to social media site Twitter to express their joy.

They said: "Wow. What an amazing #WFOFAD yesterday, a huge thank you to everyone who helped, without you there would be no festival."

The festival praised the musicians who performed and there was a 'great atmosphere' throughout the day.