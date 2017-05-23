THE Red Rocket, Pink Panther and Titanic mark two battled it out on the waters as teenagers tested their controller skills following a power boat workshop.

The school pupils raced their creations at Queenford Lakes in Dorchester near Wallingford after designing and building their own radio-controlled boats.

Among those enjoying the fun on Saturday were Abigail Andrews and Jasmine Jones.

William Jet Tenders hosted the power boat workshop before the race day started at the lake.

Families joined the pupils as they put their engineering skills to the test.