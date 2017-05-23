THE city's top neighbourhood police inspector has urged members of the public to be on the look-out for thieves selling stolen goods after a spate of thefts from sheds and garages.

Over a ten-day period in May a total of 16 shed and garage break-ins were reported to Thames Valley Police across Oxford, with 10 of them being recorded in Headington.

In a single raid six sheds were broke in the grounds of a block of flats in Picket Avenue between May 10 and May 11.

Items stolen include several bicycles and various gardening and power tools, as well as a petrol generator.

Acting Inspector Martyn Williams, who is based at St Aldate's police station, appealed for members of the public to share information to help the force track down the criminals.

He added: "We are carrying out patrols to try to combat them but we would appeal for any help the public can provide, especially around items that are advertised for sale.

"The vast majority of items stolen from sheds are garden tools - power ones such as leaf blowers, chainsaws and bikes.

"If people come across the sale of items substantial discounts please inform police via 101.

"We are keen to have any information that can help us target the people committing these crimes and selling or receiving such items."

Of the break-ins, two were committed in Cowley, two in Blackbird Leys, 10 in Headington, one in North Oxford and one in Wood Farm.

Insp Williams said residents could put thieves off targeting their sheds by putting bike locks on their bicycles to make it more difficult for burglars to steal.

He added: "Consider secondary padlocks or latches and check the security of locks and the security catches fitted to your shed.

"All too often people have expensive items stored in a shed with a rotten or weak latch or a small padlock.

"Well-positioned security lights will often be effective as well."

At this stage no arrests have been made following the series of break-ins and it is not known if every single offence, all committed in May, were linked.

In the last week of April, the Oxford Mail reported 16 break-ins into sheds, houses, garages and flats were recorded by the city's neighbourhood police officers.

Eight crimes were reported in Headington and Marston and four in Jericho, while the others took place in East Oxford and South Oxford.

It is believed the majority of burglaries have been 'opportunistic', with the warmer weather prompting more families to go on holiday.