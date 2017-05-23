In April, hours after Theresa May called the snap General Election, a video of an elderly woman reacting to the news was doing the rounds on social media.

Brenda, from Bristol, had been asked by a reporter what her thoughts were on the upcoming poll on June 8.

The response she gave was probably the same as the rest of the country: “You’re joking? Not another one?

“For God’s sake, I can’t honestly – I can’t stand this. There’s too much politics going on.”

After the Scottish Referendum in 2014, a General Election in 2015 and the Brexit Referendum in 2016, voters could be forgiven for feeling a little fatigued.

If you are not a fan of politics but recognise the importance of voting, a national poll every five years probably feels like enough.

But these are extraordinary times. And while it might be tempting to let our politicians ‘just get on with it’, the issues facing our country are really too important – and too different from 2015 – for voters to stay at home on June 8.

Brexit changes everything. How will we decided to manage immigration if we are no longer bound by the European Union rules of free movement?

What should we spend the billions of pounds we currently send to Brussels on?

What should be our new red lines as we seek to strike trade deals with other nations around the world?

There are a host of local aspects to these questions. Thousands of scientists and academics in Oxfordshire rely on EU funding for their research, with many worrying about whether this will continue and – in the case of those from other countries – what their resident status will be in two years’ time.

Meanwhile the Mini Plant, in Cowley, is operated by BMW, a German company that has hinted it could consider moving its manufacturing facilities to the European mainland if the Government doesn’t get a deal that it likes.

The Prime Minister has given assurances that getting a good deal for the automotive sector will be a key priority but voters will have to decide if this guarantee alone is enough.

She has argued the Government needs a ‘strong hand’ in upcoming negotiations with the EU and it will only have this with a Conservative majority. Meanwhile Labour says only it can be trusted to deliver a Brexit that will benefit the ‘many, not the few’ and has pledged to tax higher earners and invest more in public services.

And the Liberal Democrats have based their pitch on the idea the public should get a vote on any final Brexit deal.

But none of this even begins to touch on domestic issues, such as increasingly stretched funding for the NHS social care and schools.

There is a mind-boggling array of subjects for voters to wrap their heads around, but all must be on their minds as they go to the polls – with some more important than others to different people.

With the deadline to register to vote having passed last night, the electorate for next month is now fixed.

But those who are registered still have more than two weeks to get to grips with the issues and meet their local candidates.

The best place to do this is at hustings events. Usually organised by local organisations, these offer a great chance to meet who is standing in your constituency and watch how they cope under pressure.

I have already attended two hustings – as reported in these pages – and will be going along to plenty more.

We have had one for Oxford East at the Cowley Road Methodist Church and another for Oxford West and Abingdon hosted by Matthew Arnold School, in Cumnor Hill.

Most candidates for both the city’s constituencies are due to appear at several hustings at least over the next two weeks and they are well worth going to.

If you get the chance, go along and see what you think.

It is a tired and overused cliche in elections, but this one really is likely to be one of the most important for a generation.

The strategy adopted by this country for the Brexit negotiations is going to shape its future for years to come.

Who do you trust to be at that negotiating table?

And, just as importantly, who do you trust to juggle all that with the increasingly difficult challenges at home?

These are all issues you can hear debated at hustings events, but you can also take the opportunity to speak to your local candidates in person and ask them what they think about the issues most important to you. After all, it’s your vote – make the most of it.