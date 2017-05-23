THE M40 is closed between junctions 11 and 12 near Banbury this morning following a fatal crash involving three lorries.

The incident took place at about 2.30am on the northbound carriageway. The driver of one of the lorries died at the scene.

Warwickshire Police, which is investigating the incident, said in a statement this morning: "Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles, and the manner in which they were being driven before the collision occurred.

"Anyone with information is asked to call the Warwickshire Police collision line on 01926 415415 quoting incident 19 of 23 May."

South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman Michelle Archer said SCAS was called at 2.59am and sent an ambulance but handed over to West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The M40 northbound is still closed between junctions 11 and 12 and is expected to remain closed for at least the next few hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to follow diversions put in place by Highways England.

Diversion route:

Road users approaching junction 11 can exit the motorway and join the A422 westbound towards Banbury, following the Black Hollow Circle diversion symbol, and continue towards Drayton.

Then join the B4100 northbound at Warwick Road towards Gaydon, via the village of Warmington, and then the B4451 eastbound, re-joining the M40 at junction 12.