POLICE were called to the A40 at Wheatley this morning where a car appeared to have crashed into a barrier.

Heavy traffic built up on the approach to Oxford between the M40 and the B4027.

The road has since been cleared.

Crash on A40 just past oxford #crash pic.twitter.com/vuseN5EuBK — Harry Otley Groom (@harryotleygroom) May 23, 2017

Thames Valley Police spokesman Gareth Ford-Lloyd said police were called to the scene at 7.50am.

He added it was a 'damage-only' collision.

For latest see our traffic feed.