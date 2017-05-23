THE golden chains of Oxfordshire have been placed on fresh shoulders after a set of new mayors were sworn in.

Most towns in the county, as well as Oxford, have welcomed a fresh face in the past few weeks to represent them at community events and raise money for chosen charities.

Mayor-making season is drawing to a close after a host of ceremonies, which officially bestowed the new office-holders with ceremonial robes and chains.

Jean Fooks last week became Lord Mayor of Oxford, taking over from Mohammed Altaf-Khan.

On day one of the job she embraced the daunting task of meeting Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall during their trip to Oxford, describing the experience as 'a bit of a whirlwind'.

The Liberal Democrat has fought for a number of political causes in her role as Summertown city councillor, but added: "I will try to remember that the Lord Mayor’s role is a ceremonial one – I am really looking forward to the next year."

In Abingdon, Jan Morter has succeeded former mayor Alice Badcock.

Mrs Morter was voted in by members of Abingdon Town Council at a church ceremony earlier this month, and has revealed hopes to plug the town as a tourism spot.

She said: "As mayor I hope to raise awareness of Abingdon as a thriving market town, and a great place for people to visit to sample the heritage, the river walks, the museum, and not least the excellent pubs."

New Mayor of Witney Chris Woodward was equally passionate about his own town, after taking over from Chris Holliday.

The 31-year-old, who is one of the youngest mayors in the county, said: "I've got massive shoes to fill – I only hope I live up to what's gone before me.

"Witney is the most beautiful market town in the country."

Jackie Billington has officially replaced Steve Connell as Mayor of Didcot, and pledged to raise cash for causes close to her heart including Crohn's & Colitis UK.

Several other towns have also welcomed new mayors, including Bicester which welcomed Les Sibley – also a county councillor – into the role.

Some towns, however, have bucked the trend and have opted for their existing mayors to continue in office for another year.

In Carterton Lynn Little secured her fifth year as town mayor after selecting herself with the deciding vote.

Steve Trinder will continue to serve as Mayor of Wantage.