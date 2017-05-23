THE former HMV unit in Oxford is set to become a branch of NatWest Bank.

Plans to refurbish the long-vacant space to a three-floor bank have been lodged with Oxford City Council.

Two new external cash machines will also be installed as well as automated machines and face-to-face customer counters.

The first and second floors will contain sales space.

NatWest took on the 9,000 sq ft shop in June 2016 on a ten-year lease at a starting rent of £465,000 per year, according to commercial property firm CoStar.

The other half of the former HMV shop has been open as the Leon fast food restaurant since last year.