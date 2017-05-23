OXFORD’S fastest-growing little wine empire has announced it is opening another bar, just months after its last acquisition.

The Oxford Wine Company, which for years ran a single off-licence on Botley Road, is now planning to open its fifth outlet in the city centre this summer.

The firm said it wants to open Sandy’s Piano and Wine Bar in King Edward Street – the quiet back road that runs from High Street down to cobbled Oriel Square.

In a press release about the latest plans yesterday the company said: “We will be focusing on quality wines and cocktails along with live music every night, something that Oxford lacks.

“With a late licence into the night, Sandy’s accommodates for the drinkers and party goers who don’t want to go to a student bar or nightclub. At Sandy’s they can still get a quality bottle of wine or well-made cocktail without shouting over the music.

“Situated right in the middle of town, we hope to have a beneficial influence on Oxford and bring back a lively music scene, something that major towns around us already enjoy.”

Company owner and managing director Ted Sandbach opened the first Oxford Wine Cafe in South Parade, Summertown, in July 2013.

The second, on the corner of Little Clarendon Street and Walton Street, opened in 2015, and the firm announced in December it had acquired former Oxford shoe shop Ducker & Son, in Turl Street, for its second off-licence, which has yet to open.