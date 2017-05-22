STUDENTS in South Park were taking advantage of the early summer in Oxford yesterday with forecasters predicting the hot weather is here to stay.

The highs of 24C seen all across the city could become a regular feature after forecasters predicted the next three months will be full of high temperatures.

And social media was awash with enthusiasm after a mixed weekend which saw rain on Friday and Saturday before picking up on Sunday.

Mandi Jack said on Twitter: “What a glorious day in Oxford city. Oh Sun, how I have missed your warm touch.”

The good weather is set to last into the bank holiday weekend with the temperature set to hit the mid-20s across all three days.

