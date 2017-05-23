THREE more men have been arrested in connection with the concert bomb attack in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police have said the arrests were made after raids in south Manchester and it follows the first arrest yesterday of a 23-year-old man who was detained near a Morrisons in Chorlton.

Police confirmed yesterday the suicide bomber who brought carnage to the Manchester Arena on Monday as Salman Abedi.

It came after armed officers carried out a dramatic raid on the redbrick semi in south Manchester where the 22-year-old, believed to have been of Libyan decent, was registered as living.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said detectives were working to establish whether Abedi, whose attack left 22 people dead, including an eight-year-old girl, was working alone.

He said: "I can confirm that the man suspected of carrying out last night's atrocity has been named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

"However, he has not yet been formally identified and I wouldn't wish, therefore, to comment further.

"The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network."

Abedi had been a student at Salford University and the Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed he had recently returned from a visit to Libya, where his parents are reported to now live, and said the nature of the attack suggested he may have had support.

"It was more sophisticated than some of the horrific events that we have seen in the past or in other parts of Europe so people are reasonably wondering whether he did this on his own," she told BBC Breakfast.

Residents of Elsmore Road in Fallowfield where he lived described being ordered to remain indoors as more than 20 officers, all armed, swooped on the house, carrying out a controlled explosion on the front door.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the barbaric attack involving a homemade device packed with nuts and bolts which exploded in the foyer of the Manchester Arena as thousands of young people were leaving the concert by US pop star Ariana Grande.

Counter-terrorism agencies mounted a massive inquiry into the outrage, the worst terrorist attack since 52 innocent people were killed in the July 7 bombings in London in 2005. It came as:

The first victims were confirmed as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland and teenager Georgina Callander from nearby Chorley. Saffie was at the concert with her mother Lisa and Saffie's sister, Ashlee Bromwich, who is in her 20s

Theresa May denounced the "appalling sickening cowardice" of the suicide bomber

Many of the 59 people hurt in the attack were treated for life-threatening injuries. Twelve of those rushed to hospital were children.

Donald Trump denounced those responsible for the atrocity as "evil losers" and pledged America's "absolute solidarity" with the people of the UK.

Andrew Parker, the Director General of MI5, condemned the "disgusting attack" and declared that the agency remains "relentlessly focused" on tackling the "scourge of terrorism".

Mrs May said the perpetrator had chosen the time and place of his attack deliberately to cause "maximum carnage and to kill and injure indiscriminately".

After flying to Manchester to speak to police chiefs and medics treating some of the child victims, the Prime Minister said: "It is an absolutely barbaric attack that has taken place, to cut off young lives in this way and it is absolutely devastating, and our thoughts and prayers must be with their families and friends at this horrendous tragedy that has taken place.

"I'm very clear that the police and the security services have the resources to ensure that they continue their investigation."

She added: "I've just been hearing of police officers who were off duty turning up, wanting to ensure that they could contribute, that they could help.

"So many people have helped. That's the great spirit of Manchester, the spirit of Britain, and one thing I'm clear is that the terrorists will not prevail."

The explosion in Manchester happened outside the venue at about 10.30pm as fans began streaming from the doors. Witnesses reported hearing a 'huge bomb-like bang' and described glass and metal nuts on the floor.

This dashcam footage captures the moment the bomb went off.

If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017

And this footage from inside the arena shows the moment the blast shook the building, and the ensuing panic.

Here's the moment when #ArianaGrande set end. EVERYONE, trying to get out of the arena as quick as possible. #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/9aHsEDi9ds — Love Entertainment (@LoveShowbiz_) May 22, 2017

Greater Manchester Police were called to the venue at around 10.35pm and approach roads were closed.

They said the blast was 'currently being treated as a terrorist incident'.

In a second press conference this morning, Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins announced the death toll had risen from 19 to 22.

He said: "What I can confirm is that there are children among the deceased."

He said: "This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see.

"Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives.

"Our thoughts are with those 22 victims that we now know have died, the 59 people who have been injured and their loved ones.

"We continue to do all we can to support them."

Mr Hopkins said a 'fast-moving investigation' had established the attack was conducted by one man, although detectives are working to establish if he was 'was acting alone or as part of a network'.

"The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena.

"We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated, causing this atrocity."

Individuals and organisations across Manchester have mobilised to support those affected across the city this morning. This has included:

Residents are opening up their homes to those in need of a place to stay using the Twitter hashtag #roomformanchester

Taxis in the city centre have offered lifts to those unable to get home

The Twitter hashtag #missinginmanchester is being used by people trying to find information on their loved ones after the attack

Long queues have been spotted outside Manchester's blood donation centres this morning as people turn out in their hundreds to support local hospitals

Public figures and organisations from across Oxfordshire have paid their respects to the victims and those affected.

Many buildings, including County Hall in Oxford, are flying their flags at half mast in respect of those who lost their lives and the emergency crews who worked through the night to come to their aid.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident in #Manchester and our emergency services colleagues including @manchesterfire pic.twitter.com/KLm4LZ4G6a — OxonFireRescue (@OxonFireRescue) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the events in Manchester. Today we are flying our flags at half mast. https://t.co/y0wlMUk63p — West Oxfordshire DC (@WodcNews) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by the tragic events in Manchester last night. #Manchester @GMPolice pic.twitter.com/NTzboTD6Eu — Special Constabulary (@TVP_Specials) May 23, 2017

The Prime Minister has condemned the 'appalling' incident and General Election campaigning has been suspended.

A meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee is took place this morning and was chaired by Mrs May.

An emergency number is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area - 0161 856 9400 — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Speaking on the steps of Downing Street afterwards, Mrs May said: "It is the worst attack [Manchester] has experienced and the worst-ever to hit the north of England."

North West Ambulance Service said a total of 59 casualties had been taken to six hospitals around Manchester. Sixty ambulances attended the incident.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has tweeted in the aftermath of the 'terrible' night.

My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) May 23, 2017

Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said: "This is an absolutely horrifying incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost loved ones or been injured and traumatised.

"If it is confirmed this was a terrorist attack it is a monstrous act but also a deeply futile one.

"Manchester is a proud and strong city and we will not allow those who seek to sow fear and division to achieve their aims."

People and organisations in Oxfordshire have continued to pay tribute to the victims and praised the work of emergency services last night and into this morning.

My thoughts are with all the people affected by last night's terrible attack in Manchester, thanks to our wonderful emergency services. — Robert Courts (@robertcourts) May 23, 2017

Shocking attack in Manchester targeting so many children makes it even more inexplicable. Election campaigning suspended as mark of respect. — Matthew Barber (@matthew_barber) May 23, 2017