A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bomb attack which killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59 more in Manchester.

The arrest was announced just moments after Prime Minister Theresa May denounced the 'appalling sickening cowardice' of the lone suicide bomber, who detonated a homemade device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena just as thousands of young people were leaving a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande.

Declaring that police and security services would be given whatever resources were needed to track down any accomplices of the attacker, Mrs May vowed: "The terrorists will never win and our values, our country and our way of life will always prevail."

The explosion is the worst attack in the UK since 52 people were killed in the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "With regards to the ongoing investigation into last night's horrific attack at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester."

Speaking outside Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee, Mrs May said that police and security services believed they knew the identify of the bomber, who died alongside his victims.

She said that he had chosen the time and place of his attack deliberately to cause 'maximum carnage and to kill and injure indiscriminately'.

Mrs May, who was later travelling to Manchester to speak to police chiefs, paid tributes to emergency workers and members of the public who rushed to help.

She said they had shown 'the spirit of Manchester and the spirit of Britain'.

"A spirit that through years of conflict and terrorism has never been broken and will never be broken," she added.

It came as tributes poured in for victims of last night's terror attack.

There are also plans in place for a candlelit vigil in Oxford tonight to show solidarity with people in Manchester. Members of the public are set to gather at Carfax at 6pm.

It has been organised by the Oxford Islamic Information Centre and people of all faiths or none are encouraged to attend.

Founder Dr Hojjat Ramzy said: "We are one whole body. If one part is in pain, the rest of the body is in pain as well.

"We feel as if our sons and daughters have been victims of these evil acts made by one careless, crazy person.

"We want to light a candle and grieve for them and their families and friends. It's open to absolutely everybody and we urge everybody to come."

People in the Didcot area are also invited to join a candlelit vigil tonight in memory of the victims.

The event, organised by local residents, will take place at 7.30pm at Didcot Civic Hall's memorial garden.

A man seen carrying a rucksack is believed to be responsible for last night's atrocities. He died at the scene after triggering an improvised bomb.

The explosion happened outside the venue at about 10.30pm as fans began streaming from the doors. Witnesses reported hearing a 'huge bomb-like bang' and described glass and metal nuts on the floor.

This dashcam footage captures the moment the bomb went off.

If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017

And this footage from inside the arena shows the moment the blast shook the building, and the ensuing panic.

Here's the moment when #ArianaGrande set end. EVERYONE, trying to get out of the arena as quick as possible. #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/9aHsEDi9ds — Love Entertainment (@LoveShowbiz_) May 22, 2017

Are you in Manchester or know anyone affected? Get in touch here

Greater Manchester Police were called to the venue at around 10.35pm and approach roads were closed.

They said the blast was 'currently being treated as a terrorist incident'.

In a second press conference this morning, Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins announced the death toll had risen from 19 to 22.

He said: "What I can confirm is that there are children among the deceased."

He said: "This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see.

"Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives.

"Our thoughts are with those 22 victims that we now know have died, the 59 people who have been injured and their loved ones.

"We continue to do all we can to support them."

Mr Hopkins said a 'fast-moving investigation' had established the attack was conducted by one man, although detectives are working to establish if he was 'was acting alone or as part of a network'.

"The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena.

"We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated, causing this atrocity."

Individuals and organisations across Manchester have mobilised to support those affected across the city this morning. This has included:

Residents are opening up their homes to those in need of a place to stay using the Twitter hashtag #roomformanchester

Taxis in the city centre have offered lifts to those unable to get home

The Twitter hashtag #missinginmanchester is being used by people trying to find information on their loved ones after the attack

Long queues have been spotted outside Manchester's blood donation centres this morning as people turn out in their hundreds to support local hospitals

Public figures and organisations from across Oxfordshire have paid their respects to the victims and those affected.

Many buildings, including County Hall in Oxford, are flying their flags at half mast in respect of those who lost their lives and the emergency crews who worked through the night to come to their aid.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident in #Manchester and our emergency services colleagues including @manchesterfire pic.twitter.com/KLm4LZ4G6a — OxonFireRescue (@OxonFireRescue) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the events in Manchester. Today we are flying our flags at half mast. https://t.co/y0wlMUk63p — West Oxfordshire DC (@WodcNews) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by the tragic events in Manchester last night. #Manchester @GMPolice pic.twitter.com/NTzboTD6Eu — Special Constabulary (@TVP_Specials) May 23, 2017

The Prime Minister has condemned the 'appalling' incident and General Election campaigning has been suspended.

A meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee is took place this morning and was chaired by Mrs May.

An emergency number is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area - 0161 856 9400 — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Speaking on the steps of Downing Street afterwards, Mrs May said: "It is the worst attack [Manchester] has experienced and the worst-ever to hit the north of England."

North West Ambulance Service said a total of 59 casualties had been taken to six hospitals around Manchester. Sixty ambulances attended the incident.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has tweeted in the aftermath of the 'terrible' night.

My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) May 23, 2017

Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said: "This is an absolutely horrifying incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost loved ones or been injured and traumatised.

"If it is confirmed this was a terrorist attack it is a monstrous act but also a deeply futile one.

"Manchester is a proud and strong city and we will not allow those who seek to sow fear and division to achieve their aims."

People and organisations in Oxfordshire have continued to pay tribute to the victims and praised the work of emergency services last night and into this morning.

My thoughts are with all the people affected by last night's terrible attack in Manchester, thanks to our wonderful emergency services. — Robert Courts (@robertcourts) May 23, 2017