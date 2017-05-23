At least 22 people have been killed and 59 have been injured in an explosion at a concert in Manchester.

Children are among the dead in the terror attack, which tore through the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of a performance by American star Ariana Grande.

Police have now confirmed a man carrying a rucksack is believed to be responsible. He died at the scene after triggering an inprovised bomb.

The explosion happened outside the venue as fans began streaming from the doors. Witnesses reported hearing a 'huge bomb-like bang' and described glass and metal nuts on the floor.

This dashcam footage captures the moment the bomb went off.

If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017

Greater Manchester Police were called to the venue at around 10.35pm and approach roads were closed.

They said the blast was 'currently being treated as a terrorist incident'.

In a second press conference this morning, Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins announced the death toll had risen from 19 to 22.

He said: "What I can confirm is that there are children among the deceased."

He said: "This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see.

"Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives.

"Our thoughts are with those 22 victims that we now know have died, the 59 people who have been injured and their loved ones.

"We continue to do all we can to support them."

Mr Hopkins said a 'fast-moving investigation' had established the attack was conducted by one man, although detectives are working to establish if he was "was acting alone or as part of a network".

"The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena.

"We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated, causing this atrocity."

The Prime Minister has condemned the 'appalling' incident and General Election campaigning has been suspended.

Downing Street said a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee is expected to take place at around 9am on Tuesday morning chaired by Theresa May.

An emergency number is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area - 0161 856 9400 — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

If confirmed as terrorism it would be the worst attack in the UK since 56 people were killed in the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

North West Ambulance Service said a total of 59 casualties had been taken to six hospitals around Manchester. Sixty ambulances attended the incident.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has tweeted in the aftermath of the 'terrible' night.

My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) May 23, 2017

Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said: "This is an absolutely horrifying incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost loved ones or been injured and traumatised.

"If it is confirmed this was a terrorist attack it is a monstrous act but also a deeply futile one.

"Manchester is a proud and strong city and we will not allow those who seek to sow fear and division to achieve their aims."

People in Oxfordshire, including parliamentary candidates and the deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley Police, have paid tribute to the victims and praised the work of emergency services last night and into this morning.

My thoughts are with all the people affected by last night's terrible attack in Manchester, thanks to our wonderful emergency services. — Robert Courts (@robertcourts) May 23, 2017