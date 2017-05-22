AN OXFORDSHIRE secondary school has revealed plans to expand to take hundreds of extra pupils.

Faringdon Community College, which currently has seven classes in each year group, is planning to increase that to nine.

With the school’s student population currently at 1,050 - alongside its 220 sixth formers - the expansion will allow it to take some 300 more 11-to-16-year-olds.

The plans have been revealed because the school has applied for planning permission to create a major temporary block to house pupils and teachers while it builds a new permanent teaching block.

In its submission to Vale of White Horse District Council the school said it wanted to use the temporary double-classroom unit from August this year until August 2018.

The proposed 124m sq unit would actually contain two teaching classrooms, two small classroom stores and an entrance lobby.

The school said the current planning application preceded a further application for the new permanent teaching block later this month.

After the new block was built the temporary classrooms would be demolished.

Parents and residents can see the current planning application online at whitehorsedc.gov.uk using reference number P17/V1308/FUL.

The Vale has said it will give the school a decision by the end of July.

Faringdon Community College is run by the Faringdon Academy of Schools, which formed in 2012 and now runs the secondary, one junior, one infant and five primary schools.