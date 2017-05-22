A WOMAN was assaulted by a gang of men in an early morning attack at a Headington park.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery at Headington Hill Park on Thursday.

Between 1.30am and 2am a woman was walking in the park when three men tried to grab her phone.

They were unsuccessful and fled the scene.

One of the men is described as wearing a grey t-shirt and another as wearing a blue t-shirt.

Investigating officer, PC Melissa Mungal, based at Oxford police station, said: "The offence occurred inside the park.

"There are two entrances to the park, both on Headington Road, if anyone saw three men enter the park or saw anything suspicious regarding these males please contact the police on the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101."

Quote crime reference 43170145128 with any information.