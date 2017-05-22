PLANS to scrap the winter fuel allowance have been branded ‘an attack on a whole generation’ by Labour’s Oxford East candidate.

Anneliese Dodds said Conservative proposals could mean almost 12,000 pensioners in the city lost up to £300 a year.

It came after the Tories said in their manifesto that they wanted to means test winter fuel payments, which they said currently gave ‘money to wealthier pensioners when working people on lower incomes do not get similar support’.

The party’s manifesto adds: “We will means test winter fuel payments, focusing assistance on the least well-off pensioners, who are most at risk of fuel poverty.

“The money released will be transferred directly to health and social care, helping to provide dignity and care to the most vulnerable pensioners and reassurance to their families.”

But Ms Dodds said criticised the proposals, as well as plans to scrap the ‘triple lock’ on pensions, which guarantees rises every year.

She added: “This attack on a whole generation is a direct result of seven years of Tory economic failure.

“How is it fair that the Conservatives are offering tax giveaways for their billionaire friends and nothing for ordinary people?

“I will fight for a secure and dignified retirement for the many, not just the privileged few who will be able to manage under these Tory attacks.”

Labour has said it will continue the triple lock, as well as winter fuel allowances.