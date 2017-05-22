A DEAD mouse and droppings were discovered in a kitchen at a nursery.

Positive Steps Nursery near Faringdon was partially shut down by Vale of White Horse District Council last week, after its team spotted the rodent's body in the nursery's kitchen during a surprise inspection.

Hygiene inspectors found the mouse lying on the nursery's kitchen floor, as well as faeces on the work surfaces, kitchen floor and inside cupboards.

The nursery in Shellingford was immediately ordered to close its kitchen after the inspection last Tuesday, which also rapped staff for a lack of routine cleaning or disinfection.

A council spokesperson said: "Our inspectors felt the condition of the kitchen was posing an imminent risk to the health of the children and staff at the nursery.

"Children under five years of age are particularly at risk of infection as their immune systems are not yet fully developed."

But it noted the nursery 'responded positively' and has since reopened the kitchen, after staff made improvements.

The council said the nursery cooperated fully to address the issues raised, and inspectors were satisfied after a follow-up visit on Friday that it no longer posed an imminent health risk.

Inspectors lifted the prohibition notice, meaning staff can now use the kitchen to prepare food again.

The Oxford Mail has contacted the nursery for comment but has not yet received a response.