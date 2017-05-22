OXFORD is the sixth most expensive city for students in the world, according to newly-released figures.

The report, by student.com, saw the city only beaten by New York, Washington, Boston and La Jolla - all in the USA - and London.

The student accommodation website yesterday released the ‘Cities in Focus: Global Student Accommodation Indicator’, which reveals the most costly and the most affordable cities for student housing.

Oxford ranked sixth in the world with an average weekly spend of $288 - roughly £205 - a week on rent at the time of the survey.

New York took the top spot, where students reportedly spend an average of 431 USD - £307 - a week on rent, 98 per cent higher than the global average.

Luke Nolan, founder of Student.com, said: “It’s evident that the big urban centres around the world remain huge magnets for both international and domestic students.

“On average, students pay more to live in these cities, but that’s not to say that there aren’t more affordable options available.”

“Across Australia, the UK and the US, cities with larger supplies of purpose-built student accommodation tend to be, on average, more affordable than cities that are under-supplied

“As the market grows we’ll continue to see a more diversified range of options that cater to different budgets.”

The report took into account data from more than 8,000 international students who booked accommodation in 92 cities around the world using Student.com between November 2015 and October 2016. Hull, Dundee and Sutherland in the UK ranked among 10 the cheapest places for students to live.