ONE of the oldest pre-schools in North Oxford has given itself a modernising makeover to appeal to a new generation of parents.

The school, formerly known as Polstead Playgroup, has been renamed Polstead Preschool and is now running afternoon sessions instead of just morning classes.

Staff at the Polstead Road preschool said they wanted to cater for the changing needs of people who live in the area.

Supervisor Klara Fergusson said: "When I first joined Polstead 13 years ago the demographics of North Oxford were different.

"The majority of children had stay-at-home mums for whom three hours of childcare was enough.

"But this trend has been changing, increasingly so in the past five years.

"Nowadays the majority of children have parents who both work and therefore require much longer childcare."

Other preschools in the area used to offer different sessions so children could attend Polstead in the mornings and then go there in the afternoon.

But Ms Fergusson said this had changed, meaning Polstead needed to make sure it could offer to take children for full days.

This has also partly prompted the name change, with staff keen to stress to parents that they offer much more than just a 'playgroup.'

Deputy supervisor Adriana Hughes said: "We decided to change the name to make it easier for parents to understand that we offer preschool learning and follow the early years foundation framework.

"The new name will clarify for the community and prospective parents that we are an excellent preschool with highly qualified and skilled practitioners, including an early years teacher."

The school was set up 40 years ago and has always called St Margaret's Institute home.

It holds a good rating from Ofsted and has places for 24 children in each session.

Oxford city councillor for St Margaret's Liz Wade said her three grandsons loved going there and was fully supportive of the rebranding.

She said: "I have seen what a brilliant stepping-stone to school it has been for my grandsons.

"The staff are outstanding and have now worked together as a team for several years.

"The preschool's increased hours will help parents and will give staff more time to work with the children on projects, which will smooth their transition to the bigger world of school.

"I wish this new phase in the preschool's life every success –it will be well deserved."

For more information visit the preschool's website at polstead.org.uk