A MISSING 92-year-old woman has been found safe and well after a mass overnight search.

Lydia Burnett, from East Hendred, went missing last night sparking a search and rescue operation involving more than 60 people.

Officers and volunteer members from the Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue team found her earlier this morning.

The pensioner was seen in East Hendred at around 7.30pm and then later spotted walking on the A417 at its junction with Featherbed Lane.

The police helicopter based at Benson was also used in the search.

Earlier this morning police said she had been found safe and well.