MANY people would probably have p-p-p-picked a different time to head to Cotswold Wildlife Park after the heavens opened on a number of days this week.

But these playful penguins made the most of the downpours as they waddled out to enjoy the rain.

Penguins Puff and MJ paddled their way round the Cotswold Wildlife Park's pool to play in the rain, whilst posing for some poolside pictures on Wednesday.

With a flap of their flippers and a whoosh of their webbed feet the rest of colony joined in en mass and were all out entertaining the visitors.

Meanwhile most of the rest of the county hid from the rainy weather after things took a turn from the worst after what has been one of the one of the driest Aprils in Oxfordshire since records began back in 1815.