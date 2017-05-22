OXFORDSHIRE could be set for a heatwave this week with temperatures predicted to soar.

It is expected to get warmer as the week progresses with sun hats almost certain to be needed by the weekend.

Temperatures in the county could reach as high as 26C on Saturday but every day this week is forecast to be above 20C, according to the Met Office.

A scorcher of a day could begin the week-long heatwave with high temperatures across the city and the county.

