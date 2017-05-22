HEAVY BASS and loud music at festivals is something most of us take for granted, as crowds sit back and soak up the electric atmosphere.

But for Jody Dickinson, who is registered blind and partially deaf after being born with a condition called CHARGE, pursuing her passions for festivals and music is more challenging.

The 28-year-old from Wantage was born with the rare condition – affecting about one in every 10,000 births – which means she required heart surgery at birth.

She later developed medical conditions relating to her respiratory system, experienced restricted growth and has scoliosis of the spine.

But thanks to Drayton-based charity Festival Spirit she has been given the chance to enjoy festivals.

The charity provides all the equipment necessary to let people with life-limiting illnesses go along.

Miss Dickinson's family are now fundraising to get enough funds to purchase a specially equipped campervan to take her to more festivals and avoid relying on the charity's help.

Her sister Kyley Dickinson said: "My sister has a condition called CHARGE which comes along with a lot of issues and disabilities and her life presents many demands that not many people can even comprehend.

"Although Jody is registered deafblind, she loves music and feeling the bass, it is her passion.

"She has a daily routine of listening to specific songs, which makes her extremely happy."

Family and friends first went to WOMAD in Wiltshire in 2010 with Festival Spirit despite Jody having previously spent a month in intensive care with pneumonia, which has since left her relying on overnight oxygen.

But her sister added: "It turns out it was the best decision they ever made letting us take her.

"Myself and my boyfriend, Chris Rockley, have since had the amazing opportunity to take Jody to festivals such as Wilderness and even Glastonbury.

"It is something we do as a team and I can honestly say, some people have never ever seen her at her happiest, as it really is being in a festival environment."

With such high demand Festival Spirit were unable to accommodate the family last year and this year Team Jody hope to raise the money themselves to take Miss Dickinson to as many festivals as possible.

They want to get a campervan with disabled access, a wet room, storage for oxygen and an electric bed.

Force Vans in Didcot has offered to help find the vehicle, possibly an old police vehicle or library van, expected to cost about £14,000.

Kyley Dickinson said: "This is something that really is going to transform her life.

"At the moment we are able to take her to one festival a year and give her the freedom and enjoyment of the summer months that we all take for granted."

Local businesses have been helping with the fundraising including Shush The Venue in Wantage,which has already raised more than £1,500 and is hosting another fundraising boxing night on July 14.

The Ray Collins Charitable Trust is also holding a fundraising quiz night on July 7 and a further fundraising night will be held at Shush in September.

To donate to the cause justgiving.com/crowdfunding/JodysCamperVan