CAMPAIGNERS have officially launched their bid for safer school crossings as the town heads for healthier horizons.

Residents in Kingsmere, Bicester, say they are cut off from the town without any controlled crossings over the Middleton Stoney Road and that it is deterring families from walking to St Edburg's School.

Campaigners say this goes against a bid to make Bicester an NHS Healthy Town – a programme which was also officially launched on Saturday.

Kingsmere Residents Association co-chairman Graham Brogden said: "As part of the 'Healthy Bicester' initiative, residents are being asked to abandon their cars and walk into town.

"They are being asked to tag a selfie of themselves doing this with #HealthyBicester on social media.

"We wanted to use this day to draw attention to our campaign to address the speeding and lack of controlled crossings on the Middleton Stoney Road.

"Young lives are at risk and residents on both sides of the road will not rest until two additional controlled crossings with road side barriers are installed in the appropriate locations by Newton Close and by Loddon Close."

Earlier this year the community joined together at St Edburg's School to speak with Oxfordshire County Council highways department, Bicester Town Council and the school to raise the need for safer crossings.

The community has called for a lower speed limit to be introduced on the 30mph road, as well as a controlled crossing to help link the are to the town centre.

Currently there are several 'uncontrolled pedestrian crossings' along Middleton Stoney Road and just one traffic light controlled crossing.

But residents argue that crossing is redundant as it does not connect to anywhere for people to walk between the town centre and Kingsmere.

Mr Brogden added: "We are calling for support in highlighting this important issue not only in safeguarding young lives but also helping Kingsmere be even more integrated with the rest of town."

To mark the official launch of the campaign for safer road crossings, a crowd of campaigners gathered along Middleton Stoney Road last week.

Among them was Conservative parliamentary candidate for Banbury Victoria Prentis, who supported residents' calls for more integration.