Commuters are being hit by long delays through Headington this morning as improvement works continue to cause frustation.

Traffic is backed up along The Slade and onto Windmill Road as the second phase of the infrastructure improvement programme continued this morning.

A female cyclist has also been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital after being knocked off her bike near Headington Roundabout.

South Central Ambulance Service said it was called just before 8am to London Road and Green Road but that no other vehicles were involved and she appeared to have been hit by somebody walking.

Paramedics treated her at the scene before taking her to hospital.

Oxfordshire County Council began the second phase of its 23-month long Access to Headington scheme at The Slade on April 18, a programme expected to last six months between Old Road and Hollow Way.

Since the work began which will upgrade junctions and provide bus priority gates among other upgrades Headington’s Churchill Hospital has said that drivers are facing ‘significant’ delays.

U1/8/9: Delays of up to an hour throughout Headington. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. — Oxford Bus Company (@OxfordBusCo) May 22, 2017

Those delays have surfaced again this morning with drivers being held up by up to an hour.

Traffic is also slow on the A40 into Headington from Wheatley to the Headington Roundabout.